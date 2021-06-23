Limited-edition BMW S1000RR Isle of Man revealed: Highlights

BMW Motorrad has revealed a special edition of its famed S1000RR supersport motorcycle called S1000RR Isle of Man TT Edition. This limited-edition model is restricted to just 50 units and will be made available only in the European market.

On the outside, this limited-spec model adorns a BMW M3-inspired unique green paint theme that gives a menacing appeal to the supersport motorcycle. In addition, there is also a tinted windscreen and yellow-tinted headlamps, along with forged wheels dipped in copper finish for the final touch. Apart from these solid tweaks, there is also an ‘S1000RR Isle of Man TT’ inscription laid over the fuel tank, along with an individual number delineating its exclusivity.

(Also Read: This industry-first feature could light up upcoming BMW electric bike)

The updates are more than just skin deep as the bike benefits from M-line’s titanium Akrapovic exhaust and several carbon fibre parts for higher performance. It also picks up bits from Dynamic and Race packages that include cruise control, damping control, heated grips and the performance-enhancing, Pro riding modes, M swingarm, M forged rims and lightweight battery.

The S1000RR Isle of Man will be made available only in the European market.

In the powertrain department, the motorcycle continues to source power from a 999c, inline-four cylinder engine that delivers 212 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque.

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad India rides in 2021 S1000R naked superbike at ₹17.90 lakh)

At €33,005 ($39,311 USD/ ₹29.16 lakh), the S 1000 RR Isle of Man Edition is comparable to the M 1000 RR’s € 33,270 ($39,627 USD/ ₹29.39 lakh). At this price, it is close to €13,805 ($16,442 USD/ ₹12.19 lakh) over the standard S 1000 RR’s international price tag. But the fact that it is limited to just 50 units and packs a slew of updates inside out indeed makes it one intimidating case for Beemer fans.