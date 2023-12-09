Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur

Ducati has unveiled its first creation in collaboration with Bentley in the form of the new Diavel V4 Limited Edition that takes inspiration from the Bentley Batur. The latest tie-in between the Volkswagen Group companies brings a new limited edition Ducati Diavel V4 with visual changes that come with Batur-inspired touches. Ducati will be making only 550 examples of the Bentley-branded Diavel, which is a lot more than the 18 examples of Batur two-door grand tourers that the British carmaker plans to build.

The new Ducati Diavel V4 limited edition gets the Scarab Green colour that comes from Bentley's Mulliner Palette. The bike also gets forged wheels to match those found on the Batur, while the designers at Ducati Centro Stile and the Bentley design team have worked together to bring the two and four wheels together as much as they can. This includes resculpting components like the air intakes, front mudguard, fairing and fuel tank, all of which have been restyled to match that on the $2.1-million Batur.

Ducati and Bentley designers have worked together to restyle the Diavel V4 and bring it closer to the Bentley Batur visually

Ducati will build about 500 standard examples of the Batur-inspired Diavel V4 with a price tag of $70,000 each. An additional 50 examples will be the “Diavel for Bentley Mulliner" bikes that will be available exclusively for Bentley Mulliner customers. These high-profile customers will also get the option to customise their motorcycles to the colour and trim of their choice with several optional extras. The Mulliner Diavel V4 will cost about $90,000.

