Liking Pulsar N125 but don't want a Bajaj? Here are few alternatives to consider

The recently launched Bajaj Pulsar N125 is an entry-level motorcycle aimed at the Gen-Z audiences. With an attractive price tag, it's a go-to choice for those who want a sporty commuter bike that doesn’t break the bank. However, if you're looking for alternatives in the 125cc segment, there are several options in the Indian market that are available in place of the Pulsar N125.

1 TVS Raider 125 One of the strongest alternatives to the Pulsar N125 is the TVS Raider 125. With a modern design and aggressive styling, it is also aimed at younger riders who want both performance and comfort. The Raider comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine producing around 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque, making it peppy for city commuting. The bike is priced starting at ₹84,869 (ex-showroom).

2 Hero Xtreme 125R The Hero Xtreme 125 R also features sharper styling just like the TVS Raider and the Pulsar N125. This motorcycle comes with a 125 cc engine which produces 11.8 bhp and a torque output of 11 Nm. The pricing of the Xtreme 125R starts at ₹95,000 and goes up to ₹99,500 (ex-showroom).

3 Hero Glamour XTEC The Hero Glamour 125 is another option, especially for those prioritising fuel economy. It comes with a 125 cc engine that delivers 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque. Known for its practicality and low maintenance cost, the Glamour is targeted at everyday commuters. Hero also offers the i3S which is essentially an idle start-stop system for improving the Glamour 125's fuel efficiency. Pricing of this bike starts at ₹87,998 (ex-showroom).

5 KTM 125 Duke If you are looking for something more premium and sporty, the KTM 125 Duke is more likely to please your eye. This entry-level performance bike is powered by a 125 cc liquid-cooled engine which churns out 14.3 bhp and 12 Nm of torque. Though significantly more expensive than the Pulsar N125 priced starting at ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), the Duke 125 offers an aggressive engine, sharp design and other premium features. It is aimed at enthusiasts who seek performance in the 125cc category.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: