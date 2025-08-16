KTM unveils upgraded 2026 690 Enduro R and 690 SMC R motorcycles

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2026 iterations of its 690 Enduro R and 690 SMC R, two motorcycles that have earned cult status among riders who want raw single-cylinder performance with a distinct character. While the two bikes share the same engine platform, KTM has tailored their updates differently to appeal to their respective audiences—those who live for trails and dirt tracks, and those who thrive on the streets and twisties.

KTM 690 Enduro R

The 2026 690 Enduro R stays true to its reputation as a hardcore off-road machine, but KTM has worked on making it sharper and more accessible. The motorcycle benefits from internal changes to the engine, aimed at improving overall durability and performance, while also meeting the latest emission regulations. KTM has also introduced new rider aids to make the bike more forgiving without compromising its rugged DNA. Complementing this are tweaks to the chassis and suspension, subtle refinements that promise better balance and control over challenging terrain. In essence, the Enduro R is designed to retain its go-anywhere capability while being more polished than before.

KTM 690 SMC R

The 690 SMC R, meanwhile, has received a more comprehensive upgrade package. Known for its Supermoto styling and agile road manners, the bike now features revised engine internals, a reworked intake and exhaust system, and improvements to the fuel pump and oil delivery setup. These changes ensure smoother power delivery while keeping performance figures at a healthy 78 bhp and 73 Nm. KTM has also addressed rider comfort by adding rubber engine mounts to reduce vibrations, along with a redesigned 65-degree twist-grip for crisper throttle response.

Where the SMC R truly steps up is in technology. For the first time, it features a Bluetooth-enabled 4.2-inch colour TFT display, complete with music and call controls as well as turn-by-turn navigation. This makes it not only more engaging on track days but also more practical for everyday riding. The chassis and suspension setup have also been revised, offering better stability and handling precision in urban environments and on winding roads.

With these updates, KTM has managed to refine two already iconic machines. The Enduro R has been fine-tuned to conquer tougher terrain with more finesse, while the SMC R has been pushed into a new era of connectivity and rider-focused tech. Together, they reflect KTM’s ability to evolve without diluting the core spirit that makes the 690 series such a distinctive choice for enthusiasts.

