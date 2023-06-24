Yamaha R3 bookings open unofficially at dealerships

Yamaha India recently showcased some of its high-performance motorcycles such as MT-03, R7, MT-07, MT-09, R1M and R3 at a dealership event. While there is still no official announcement about the launch of these motorcycles, few dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Yamaha R3. It is important to note that Yamaha officially has not started accepting bookings so these bookings are being made unofficially. The dealerships are charging anything between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000. The motorcycle will launch by the end of this year in the Indian market and will be sold via Blue Square dealerships.

Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It churns out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Suspension duties are performed by inverted telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which is adjustable for preload. Braking duties are done by a 298 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax tyres. The front one measures 110/70 whereas the rear one measures 140/70. The motorcycle features a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution.

With the R3, it is also expected that Yamaha will launch MT-03 which is R3's naked streetfighter version. It uses the same engine but has slightly relaxed ergonomics when compared to the clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs of the R3.

The 2023 Yamaha R3 gets a new metallic purple shade in Japan alongside Deep Blue and Black

The Japanese biker maker recently inaugurated its 200th Blue Square showroom, marking a significant milestone in the company’s retail expansion plan. These showrooms will exclusively retail the larger capacity motorcycles that were showcased to dealers earlier this year. The Blue Square showrooms are Yamaha’s premium dealership network and were kicked off in 2019. These showrooms intend to build on the brand’s legacy and premium image in the market, offering customers a finer purchase experience. Yamaha also confirmed its plans to expand to 300 Blue Square outlets by the end of 2023 as it gears up for the onslaught of new products.

