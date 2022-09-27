HT Auto
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India

The GP Edition gets cosmetic changes only, mechanically, the RC 390 and RC 200 stay the same.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 15:09 PM
The GP Edition is only available on RC 390 and RC 200. 
KTM India has launched new GP Editions of its RC 390 and RC 200 models in India. The new paint scheme is inspired by KTM's MotoGP race bike. The RC 200 GP Edition is priced at 2.14 lakh and the RC 390 GP Edition costs 3.16 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycles only get cosmetic changes, mechanically both stay the same.

The RC line-up of motorcycles from KTM is quite popular in India. The bookings for the new GP Edition have already started. The RC 390 and RC 200 are finished in KTM's iconic orange colour with black decals that say ‘KTM’ and on the fairing, there is a ‘Ready to Race’ decal. The rest of the body panels are finished in black. So, the exhaust, the frame and the alloy wheels are black in colour. 

KTM RC 390 

The RC 390 comes with a 373.27 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 43.5 Ps at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The RC 390 is offered in two more colours, Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange.

With the latest update, KTM added a lot of features to the RC 390. It gets a quickshifter, cornering ABS, traction control, TFT screen with multi-information display, radially mounted front caliper, Supermoto ABS, LED headlamp, adjustable handlebar with risers and a lot more.

(Also read: KTM Duke motorcycles updated with new colour options

KTM RC 200 

The RC 200 gets a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that gets fuel injection. It produces 25 Ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It also gets a 6-speed gearbox. Apart from the GP Edition, the RC 200 is available in Dark Galvano and Metallic Silver paint scheme.

There is dual-channel ABS on offer with Supermoto mode, adjustable handlebar with risers, radial-mounted front brake caliper, LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster and much more.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: KTM RC 390 RC 200 GP Edition
