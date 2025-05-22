KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme

KTM India has launched a new colourway for its RC 200 motorcycle. It is called Metallic Grey and it will sit along with the existing Black and Blue colour schemes. All the colours are priced at ₹2,54,028 ex-showroom. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the RC 200.

What powers the KTM RC 200?

Powering the KTM RC 200 is a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 24.65 bhp of max power at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

What are the underpinnings of the KTM RC 200?

KTM RC 200 uses a Split trellis tubular frame along with a bolt-on subframe that is suspended by WP APEX upside down forks in the front that have a diameter of 43 mm whereas at the rear, there is a WP APEX Monoshock that gets 10-step adjustability.

KTM RC 200 has a fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres, the seat height is of 835 mm and the kerb weight measures 160 kg.

What is the braking hardware on the KTM RC 200?

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc in the front with a radially mounted caliper, whereas at the rear, there is a 230 mm disc with a floating caliper. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system with Supermoto ABS mode that disables the ABS on the rear wheel.

What are the features of the KTM RC 200?

KTM RC 200 comes with all LED lighting and a LCD display that shows all the information to the rider.

2025 KTM 390 Duke launched

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke has been launched in the Indian market with a price tag of ₹2.95 lakh ex-showroom, maintaining its previous pricing. This model introduces a new color option, Ebony Black, and features cruise control, which can be operated via the new switchgear located on the left handlebar. Previously, the KTM 390 Duke was available in two colors: Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue.

