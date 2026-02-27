Copyright © HT Media Limited
KTM RC 160 launched in two new colours, priced at 1.85 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 27 Feb 2026, 10:19 am
  • KTM India has launched new color options for the RC 160, introducing Electronic Orange Matte and Ceramic White Matte, while retaining the existing specifications and pricing of approximately 1.85 lakh.

The KTM RC 160 now comes in Electronic Orange Matte and Ceramic White Matte, adding new color options while keeping the price at ₹1.85 lakh.
KTM India has introduced new colour options for the RC 160 in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now available in Electronic Orange Matte and Ceramic White Matte. The orange shade will be familiar to those who have seen larger RC models, while the white version brings a cleaner look with contrasting black and orange highlights. Aside from these visual updates, there are no changes to the motorcycle’s specifications or pricing. The RC 160 continues to be priced at approximately 1.85 lakh, ex showroom.

The RC 160 sits at the entry point of KTM’s fully faired sportbike range. Its design follows the sharp and aggressive styling theme associated with the RC family. The front fairing has a compact, race inspired appearance, complemented by sculpted side panels and a raised tail section. The motorcycle is built around a lightweight trellis frame, suspended by upside down front forks and a preload adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual channel ABS.

In terms of equipment, the RC 160 features an LCD instrument cluster and full LED lighting. The riding position is slightly forward leaning, thanks to clip on handlebars and rear set footpegs. The bike also comes with an assist and slipper clutch, which can help manage rear wheel stability during aggressive downshifts. Dual channel ABS with Supermoto mode is part of the standard package.

Powering the motorcycle is a 164.2cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine paired with a six speed gearbox. The motor produces 18.7 bhp and 15.5 Nm of torque. The performance figures place it in line with other motorcycles in the segment that aim to balance everyday usability with occasional spirited riding.

With the addition of these new shades alongside the existing colour option, buyers now have more variety to choose from, while the overall character and mechanical setup of the RC 160 remain unchanged.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2026, 10:19 am IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India RC 160
