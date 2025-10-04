KTM Racing joins Tricolor Motorsport team in ISRL Season 2 as bike partner

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced that KTM Racing has joined as the exclusive naming rights partner and bike partner for the Tricolor Motorsports team. As part of the collaboration, the team will now be known as KTM Tricolor Motorsports, marking the first time a global motorcycle maker has taken the naming right with an Indian motorsport franchise. The move also aligns with KTM’s push for motorsports in India at a grassroots level.

Tricolor Motorsports will now be called KTM Tricolor Motorsports

The collaboration will help KTM Tricolor Motorsports gain valuable experience from its naming partner. KTM Racing has several world championship titles across motocross and supercross under its belt. The team will be running KTM motocross bikes in ISRL Season 2.

Speaking about the association, Selvaraj Narayana, Executive Director, KTM North America Inc, KTM Racing India said, “KTM has always stood for core values purity, performance, adventure, and extreme in motorsports. Our partnership with Tricolor Motorsports for ISRL Season 2 allows us to bring these values directly to the growing supercross fan base in India. With KTM Tricolor Motorsports, we look forward to not only competing at the highest level but also inspiring the next generation of riders and fans."

Pradeep Lala, Co-Owner & CEO, Tricolor Motorsports, said “We are thrilled to have KTM India as our Naming Rights Partner. This partnership is a natural fit as both KTM and Tricolor Motorsports share a vision of elevating motorsports in India. With this collaboration, our team enters Season 2 with renewed energy and a strong brand identity that resonates with performance and excellence."

Veer Patel, Promoter, Indian Supercross Racing League, said “This partnership reflects ISRL’s vision of uniting global brands with Indian teams to build a world-class sporting ecosystem. With KTM Tricolor Motorsports, Season 2 will set new benchmarks for excitement and competitiveness in Indian motorsports."

ISRL Season 2 Calendar

The Indian Supercross League Season 2 is all set to kick off later this month. The first round is scheduled to take place in Pune on October 25-26, followed by the second round in Hyderabad on December 6-7. The third and final round will be held on December 21, but the venue is yet to be finalised.

Furthermore, the organisers have partnered with FanCode as the official OTT and digital streaming partner for ISRL Season 2. The maiden season saw over 20 million viewers across TV and OTT, and the organisers are optimistic of breaking previous records with the second season. Moreover, ISRL recently brought actor Salman Khan on board as brand ambassador and investor to further push the league to the masses.

