KTM introduces Service on Wheels across Leh Circuit right in time for the riding season

KTM India has introduced its Service on Wheels (SOW) on the Leh circuit, bringing more peace of mind and support to owners riding in the mountains, 12,500 ft above sea level. The KTM Service on wheels will cover the Manali, Keylong - Jispa - Sarchu route, and should be a boon for customers heading up north in the current season.

KTM Service On Wheels: Jispa To Sarchu

The KTM Service on Wheels will function between Jispa and Sarchu, ensuring a quick response to customers on these remote stretches. The brand already has its presence at multiple points with service touchpoints in Bhuntar, Manali, Keylong, and Leh. The manufacturer has a full-fledged 3S (sales, service, and spares) facility in Leh as well.

The Service on Wheels initiative ensures customers have timely access to repairs, spares, and backup wherever required

Speaking about the initiative, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto, said, “The KTM spirit is all about pushing boundaries, and we are proud to support our riders with unmatched service coverage through the Leh sector. With KTM Service on Wheels, we’re ensuring that adventure never has to stop due to service constraints. It’s our way of delivering true peace of mind, right in the heart of India’s most rugged motorcycling landscape."

The Service on Wheels initiative ensures customers have timely access to repairs, spares, and backup wherever required. The move also gives riders enough confidence to explore these remote and challenging terrains without worrying too much about breakdowns. Customers can also get preventive inspections done to ensure a smooth ride across the route.

The Leh circuit has been largely Royal Enfield’s turf over the years, and it’s nice to see other brands going the extra mile to support its customers on the challenging route. This should encourage more customers to head out with their bikes and explore the vast landscapes that our country has to offer.

The new-gen KTM 390 Adventure is the brand's newest offering in the ADV lineup, while it also retails the 250 Adventure, 890 Adventure and the 1290 Super Adventure S in India

KTM Adventure Bikes In India

KTM has one of the more elaborate lineups of adventure motorcycles on sale in India. The KTM 250 Adventure is its most accessible offering in the range, followed by the 390 Adventure, 890 Adventure, and going all the way up to the 1290 Super Adventure S. That said, ardent motorcyclists have completed the Leh Circuit on KTM 200, 250 and 390 Dukes as well, over the years. The latest initiative is a big win for customers as a whole.

