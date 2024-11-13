KTM 1390 Super Duke R & new big bike range to launch in India tomorrow: Expectations?

KTM has been dropping teasers for what appears to be its big bike range for the Indian market and we will finally know more about the brand's premium plans tomorrow, November 14, 2024. The teasers suggest the flagship KTM 390 Super Duke R will make it to the market along with a host of off-roaders. Expect to see around six to eight KTM premium motorcycles arriving in India soon.

Upcoming KTM Premium Motorcycles

KTM is expected to bring the 1390 Super Duke R, its flagship streetfighter to India. The bike draws power from a 1350 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churning out 188 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a WP semi-active suspension while braking performance comes from the Brembo units with disc brakes at either end.

KTM is expected to bring its premium motorcycle range to India as full imports

Furthermore, KTM is likely to introduce the 1290 Adventure R, 350 EXC-F enduro and the KTM 450 SX-F motocross bikes. Furthermore, KTM could bring the 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R in the middleweight segment to take on offerings from Kawasaki, Triumph, Ducati, Suzuki and more. All of these bikes will come to India as Completely Built Units (CBU), which means prices won't be as competitive as the brand's sub-400 cc range.

KTM's Premium Motorcycle Strategy

KTM India will share more details on pricing, availability, after-sales and more tomorrow. Select dealerships began accepting pre-bookings a few weeks prior and we should know more about the delivery schedule for the bikes tomorrow as well. It'll also be interesting to know about the number of allocations of these bikes for the Indian market.

This will be KTM's second innings in the premium motorcycle segment. The company introduced the KTM 790 Duke in 2019 and the middleweight naked was on sale for a limited run. The bike was a full import and was discontinued at the end of 2020. The Austrian bike maker will return to the premium segment after a nearly four-year hiatus.

KTM is also expected to bring the new-generation 390 Adventure soon to India. The new adventure motorcycle witnesses a complete overhaul including a new design, a bigger engine, new electronics and more.

