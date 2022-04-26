Copyright © HT Media Limited
KTM Chicago Disc 271 bike launched in India at 63,000

Ninety One Cycles has an exclusive partnership with KTM bicycles in India. The new KTM Chicago Disc 271 cycle has been priced at 63,000
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 26 Apr 2022, 07:35 PM
Representational Image of KTM Chicago Disc 27.24 

Ninety One Cycles on Tuesday announced the launch of KTM Chicago Disc 271 cycle in India. The new KTM cycle has been priced at 63,000. For the record, Ninety One Cycles has an exclusive partnership with KTM bicycles in the country. The company claims that the Chicago Disc 271 is a new MTB bike that comes equipped with sturdy TL Compatible Rims, KTM Line Rizer 680 mm handlebar mainly designed for mountain biking. In addition to that, other highlights of the model include its SCHWABLE 27.5" all terrain tyres. 

(Also Read: Delhi govt to provide subsidy of 5,500 to first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles)

The bike will be available for purchase in three frame sizes for customers of different demands. At just 15 kg, the cycle comes out as one of the lightest models in its class. 

(Also Read: Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999)

As per the company, cycling is being adopted by riders of all age group as an alternative ride for daily commuter and fitness regime. “Cycling in India is evolving at a tremendous pace with people from different age groups and economic backgrounds actively adopting bicycling as part of their daily commute and fitness regime. We are excited to bring KTM’s latest premium bike, Chicago Disc 271 to cater to users looking for a superior experience," said Sachin Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninety One. He added,“ Ninety One aims to deliver high quality well-engineered products to our consumers which is complimented by our successful association with KTM. We believe Chicago Disc 271 will set a benchmark in India, with best-in-class comfort, safety and convenience for the end user."

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2022, 07:35 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM cycle Ninety One Cycles
