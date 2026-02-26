KTM 990 RC R Track makes global debut, will it come to India?

Austrian automaker KTM recently unveiled the track-only version of the 990 RC R. This non-road-legal bike, developed specifically for track use, is not homologated for public road use. In addition, the 990 RC R Track is based on the street-legal model but includes mechanical and electronic components essential to the track.

KTM 990 RC R Track: Engine

The Track version of the KTM 990 RC R is powered by a 947cc parallel twin DOHC LC8c engine producing 133.18 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The increase in power and torque is marginal as the street-legal KTM 990 RC R churned out 128 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

Additionally, the bike is equipped with a stainless steel Akrapovic exhaust system, weighing in at 3 kg, making 98.2 dB of sound. The gear ratio of the first gear of the KTM 990 RC R Track has been kept tall, while the sixth gear has been made short.

KTM 990 RC R Track: Rider Aids and Chassis

The KTM 990 RC R Track gets a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame chassis, much like the street-legal 990 RC R. Not only that, but it gets an aluminium subframe, which helps the bike shave off significant weight to only 181 kg. The weight reduction process includes removing components from the bike which were required for use on the road, including headlights, ABS modulator, mirrors and side stand.

Interestingly, the KTM 990 RC R Track features aerodynamic winglets, inspired by KTM’s MotoGP program. Moreover, it has injected plastic fairings that can be easily replaced or customised. In addition to that, the bike boasts a taller windscreen, allowing the rider to achieve a full tuck position. The seat height, as per the company, is set at 857 mm while the fuel tank capacity is 15.7L.

The KTM 990 RC R Track is equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display that consists of lap times and provides essential information when riding on the track. Notably, the bike sheds 2 kg of weight, compared to the street-legal version, with its simplified electronics system.

KTM 990 RC R Track: Ride Modes

The KTM 990 RC R boasts three customisable Track modes with riders being able to adjust traction control, anti-slip control, throttle response, wheelie control and engine brake control, among others. The track-only bike further boasts a pit limiter and quickshifter+, allowing for faster lap times on the track.

Also Read: TVS Tangent RR Concept design patent filed in India, could preview Apache RR 450

KTM 990 RC R Track: Suspension and Tyres

The track-only 990 RC R is equipped with 320 mm Brembo HyPure front discs with four-piston callipers, while the rear boasts a 240 mm disc. The bike stands on Michelin Power Slick tyres sized 120/70 R17 in the front and 190/55 R17 at the rear.

The 990 RC R Track gets fully adjustable WP Apex suspension at both ends, with the company developing its suspension settings by testing on race tracks across Europe.

The bike is not street-legal, and hence, it would be limited to track use only if it arrives in India. Buyers will have to comply with the usage regulations along with local import regulations.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: