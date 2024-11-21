Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 890 Adventure R Vs Suzuki V Strom 800 De Vs Bmw F 900 Gs: Which Adventure Bike To Pick

KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Which adventure bike to pick

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM
Follow us on:
The KTM 890 Adventure R is the priciest adventure motorcycle among these three adventure motorcycles, while the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is the most affo
...
The KTM 890 Adventure R is the priciest adventure motorcycle among these three adventure motorcycles, while the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is the most affordable one.

KTM has launched the 890 Adventure R in India at Rs. 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) alongside the KTM 890 Duke R. The KTM 890 ADVenture R is the biggest adventure motorcycle from the brand in the Indian market, which comes drawing influence from the Dakar Rally winning KTM 450 Rally. The Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer claims that the newly launched KTM 890 Adventure R middleweight ADV promises capable touring and off-roading abilities, with inspiration from the company's Dakar machines.

With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, Indian buyers are gradually shifting their focus to premium and adventure motorcycles rather than just mundane machines. The KTM 890 Adventure R comes as a testimony to that. This adventure motorcycle competes with rivals such as the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and BMW F 900 GS.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

If you are looking for a middleweight adventure motorcycle, here is a quick comparison between the KTM 890 Adventure R, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and BMW F 900 GS.

KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Price

The KTM 890 Adventure R was launched at a price of 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BMW F 900 GS is available at 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 890 Adventure R is the priciest adventure motorcycle among these three, while the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is the most affordable one.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
KTM 125 Duke 2024
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 1.75 - 1.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Suzuki Access 125
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon45 kmpl
₹ 79,899 - 90,500
Compare View Offers
BMW G 310 R
Engine Icon313 cc Mileage Icon32.46 kmpl
₹ 2.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma XMR 250
Engine Icon250 cc
₹ 2 - 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Specification

Powering the all-new KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle is an 889 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 103.2 bhp peak power and 100 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch. While this is the same power mill working onboard the KTM 890 Duke R, the adventure motorcycle’s engine has been tuned to suffice the machine's road and touring purpose.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is powered by a 776 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed constant mesh transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 83 bhp peak power and 78 Nm of maximum torque.

The BMW F 900 GS gets power from an 895 cc twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine that pumps out 103 bhp peak power and 93 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the BMW bike uses a six-speed gearbox.

Among these three adventure motorcycles, the KTM 890 Adventure R and BMW F 900 GS churn out similar power output, while the torque output in the KTM model is higher than the BMW bike. The Suzuki V-Strom 80 DE is the least powerful motorcycle among these three.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki V Strom 800 DE BMW F 900 GS BMW Motorrad Suzuki KTM KTM 890 Adventure R 890 Adventure R
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS