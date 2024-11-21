KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Which adventure bike to pick

KTM has launched the 890 Adventure R in India at Rs. 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) alongside the KTM 890 Duke R . The KTM 890 ADV enture R is the biggest adventure motorcycle from the brand in the Indian market, which comes drawing influence from the Dakar Rally winning KTM 450 Rally. The Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer claims that the newly launched KTM 890 Adventure R middleweight ADV promises capable touring and off-roading abilities, with inspiration from the company's Dakar machines.

With the rapidly evolving consumer preferences, Indian buyers are gradually shifting their focus to premium and adventure motorcycles rather than just mundane machines. The KTM 890 Adventure R comes as a testimony to that. This adventure motorcycle competes with rivals such as the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and BMW F 900 GS.

If you are looking for a middleweight adventure motorcycle, here is a quick comparison between the KTM 890 Adventure R, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and BMW F 900 GS.

KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Price

The KTM 890 Adventure R was launched at a price of ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BMW F 900 GS is available at ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 890 Adventure R is the priciest adventure motorcycle among these three, while the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is the most affordable one.

KTM 890 Adventure R vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs BMW F 900 GS: Specification

Powering the all-new KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle is an 889 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 103.2 bhp peak power and 100 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch. While this is the same power mill working onboard the KTM 890 Duke R, the adventure motorcycle’s engine has been tuned to suffice the machine's road and touring purpose.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is powered by a 776 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed constant mesh transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 83 bhp peak power and 78 Nm of maximum torque.

The BMW F 900 GS gets power from an 895 cc twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine that pumps out 103 bhp peak power and 93 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the BMW bike uses a six-speed gearbox.

Among these three adventure motorcycles, the KTM 890 Adventure R and BMW F 900 GS churn out similar power output, while the torque output in the KTM model is higher than the BMW bike. The Suzuki V-Strom 80 DE is the least powerful motorcycle among these three.

