KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India, priced at 15.80 lakh

KTM India has launched the new 890 Adventure R in the country and the middleweight adventure motorcycle is priced at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The new KTM 890 Adventure R promises capable touring and off-road ability inspired by the brand’s Dakar machines. The new 890 Adventure R takes on a host of middleweight adventure motorcycles including the Triumph Tiger 900 , Ducati DesertX , Aprilia Tuareg 660 , Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and the like.

KTM 890 Adventure R Design

The new KTM 890 Adventure R draws inspiration from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally. The design language is familiar and on the same lines as the outgoing 390 Adventure. The 890 Adventure R looks beefier underpinned by the chromoly steel frame with the engine used as a stress member.

KTM 890 Adventure R Specifications

Power on the KTM 890 Adventure R comes from the 889 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 103 bhp and 100 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike uses WP-sourced 48 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear, both are adjustable and come with 240 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from 320 mm front disc and 260 mm rear disc brakes.

The KTM 890 Adventure R has a seat height of 880 mm, which is quite tall, while the ground clearance is a healthy 263 mm that should help traverse through most off-roading conditions. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with aluminium rims wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

KTM 890 Adventure R Features

Other features on the new KTM 890 Adventure R include a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, multiple ride modes, switchable ABS with an off-road mode, traction control, quickshifter, and cruise control.

The KTM 890 Adventure R is one of the many new premium motorcycles to come from the Austrian bike maker in India. The bikes will be sold via select KTM dealerships across the country and will arrive in limited numbers. KTM is bringing the bikes to the Indian market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), unlike its sub 400 cc motorcycles, which are locally made in India by Bajaj Auto.

