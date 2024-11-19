KTM 890 Adventure R in mind? Key facts you must know before buying it

KTM India has launched its 890 range recently in the country. The portfolio of the Austrian high-performance motorcycle manufacturer now comprises the 890 Duke R and 890 Adventure R, with the latter being the brand's most capable ADV in the Indian market. Launched at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 890 Adventure R middleweight ADV promises capable touring and off-roading abilities, with inspiration from the company's Dakar machines.

The newly launched KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle takes on a host of middleweight adventure motorcycles in the country market, which include rivals such as Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati DesertX, Aprilia Tuareg 660, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE etc.

If you are a KTM fan and dreaming of owning this machine, here are some key facts that you must know before buying it.