KTM 690 Rally spied being tested. Will it come to India

KTM has been linked with off-road racing, especially in the extremely challenging Dakar Rally. With its experience in creating tough and performance-oriented motorcycles, the company continues to create models based on its racing heritage. The upcoming KTM 690 Rally is likely to introduce rally-style design and features to the masses. Sighted recently on test rides, this bike will take the model of the KTM 450 Rally Replica and expand on it with added practicality for everyday riders.

KTM 690 Rally: Design and features

A test mule of the KTM 690 Rally was recently seen abroad, and it uncovered major design cues that are very close to the 450 Rally Replica. The middle section of the bike, seat, tail, and swingarm all borrow from the rally machines of KTM. One of its main features is the tall-tower design with transparent headlight cowl, which looks very similar to its Dakar specced sibling. The stacked headlight, divided by an LED light bar, further makes it in line with KTM rally spec machine designs.

Another interesting aspect on the test mule is that it has three fuel filler caps—two on the tank and one under the seat. The arrangement suggests a bigger fuel tank, which would be a great partner for adventure touring on long distances. The chassis and subframe are shared with the KTM 690 Enduro R, but added components and the presence of more than one tank mean that the 690 Rally will likely weigh more than its enduro brother.

KTM 690 Rally: Powertrain

The KTM 690 Rally is likely to carry over the same liquid-cooled 692.7cc single cylinder as the 690 Enduro R. The engine delivers 75 bhp and 73.5 Nm of torque in the Enduro form. Whether these figures will carry over to the rally-focused model or be altered to meet its specific application, is yet to be seen.

KTM 690 Rally: India launch

Though KTM took Indian fans by surprise last year by launching its bigger-capacity bikes, the launch of the 690 Rally in India is still in doubt. The company is already planning to launch the Enduro R and the 390 Adventure R later this year, so it is not likely that the 690 Rally will be launched anytime soon. If KTM launches it in India, pricing will be a deciding factor. Being a completely built unit (CBU), the KTM 690 Rally might have a price of ₹10-13 lakh, ex-showroom, making it a niche product instead of a mass market adventure tourer.

