KTM 690 Rally production-ready version spied in Europe

KTM is gearing up to launch its sub-700cc rally bike, which has recently been spied. It is expected to be called the 690 Adventure or 690 Rally following the nomenclature that the Austrian automaker employs. The adventure bike, still being tested, was recently spotted as a nearly finished test model in Austria, with the belief that it could be revealed by the end of this year.

KTM 690 Rally: Visual Aesthetics

In terms of bodywork and visual cues, the KTM 690 Rally borrows elements from KTM’s Dakar competition bikes, including a rally windscreen and slim bodywork. In addition to that, 690 Rally prioritises performance on difficult terrains, which is something traditional adventure bikes do not since they emphasise providing comfort rather than performance. The KTM 690 Rally was spotted with long-travel suspension and off-road tyres.

KTM 690 Rally: Suspension and Features

The fully-adjustable 48 mm WP front forks and a single-disc braking system at both the front and rear minimise weight while ensuring reliable control. The company provides the 690 Rally, an upgrade over the existing Enduro R, is a larger fuel tank, estimated between 16 and 18 litres, providing the range for extended trips.

The KTM 690 Rally gets a TFT instrument cluster and a two-piece seat with passenger pegs, suggesting that KTM does not want to restrict the 690 Rally to off-road tracks.

KTM 690 Rally: Engine

The KTM 690 Rally is expected to be powered by the 693cc LC4 single-cylinder engine producing 79 bhp and 73 Nm of torque, and it is expected to be based on the 690 Enduro R. The new model is expected to deliver a high power-to-weight ratio and exceptional agility for serious off-road enthusiasts.

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KTM 690 Rally: Product Positioning

The KTM 690 Rally will be a rally-focussed bike taking inspiration from the KTM 690 Enduro R. Placed separately, it will have the power and performance of a rally motorcycle and the usability and practicality that a daily driver motorcycle offers. The production-ready model is yet to be announced and is expected to be placed between the 690 Enduro R and the 790 Adventure R, considering its ability both on the road and off it.

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