KTM 650 Duke under works, eyeing to capture growing market. Check details

KTM, the Austrian motorcycle giant, is revamping its strategy for the crucial Indian market. After a slight sales dip in 2023, they're focusing on high-margin segments while simultaneously strengthening their core offerings, particularly in the popular mid-range naked bike category.

The first major development is the highly anticipated KTM 650 Duke. This motorcycle is a testament to KTM's long-standing partnership with Bajaj, a leading Indian manufacturer. Designed to directly compete with the Yamaha MT-07, the KTM 650 Duke is built specifically for Indian riding conditions and preferences, a report by the German website, SpeekWeek stated.

Early test vehicle photos reveal the KTM 650 Duke as a modified version of the KTM 790 Duke. It will likely utilise the proven LC8c inline-twin engine with a reduced displacement around 650cc, offering a power output suitable for Indian city traffic and highways – expected to be under 70 bhp compared to the single-cylinder 690 SMC.

But the biggest change comes in the ergonomics department. Unlike the aggressively positioned 790, 890, and 990 Duke models, the KTM 650 Duke prioritises comfort for Indian riders. Expect a more relaxed riding position achieved through revised footpeg placement and a new handlebar. This caters to the growing segment of Indian riders who value comfort alongside performance.

The 490 Duke: A collaborative effort

KTM initially planned a 490 Duke powered by a modified version of the 790 Duke's engine. However, development costs led them to collaborate with Chinese manufacturer CF Moto.

Slated for launch in 2026, the new 490 Duke will borrow the engine and frame from the CF Moto 450NK. But fear not, KTM fans! The bike will receive a complete KTM makeover with new chassis parts and a distinct, aggressive design language that resonates with Indian riders. While the displacement might not reach 490cc, the name is likely to stick for branding purposes.

The road ahead for KTM in India

The KTM 650 Duke's design is still under development, but its launch is expected by spring 2026. While the future of the KTM 790 Duke remains unclear, KTM's commitment to India is evident.

Their expanded naked bike portfolio now caters to a wider range of riders, offering both single-cylinder options (125, 200, 250, and 390 Duke) and the new inline twin offerings – the 490 Duke, 650 Duke, and the flagship 1390 Super Duke R Evo.

This strategic shift positions KTM to become a dominant player in the Indian mid-range naked bike segment, focusing on both the power-hungry enthusiasts and the comfort-seeking riders who are shaping the future of Indian motorcycling.

