KTM 390 Enduro R launched in India, priced at 3.36 lakh

KTM has launched the much-awaited 390 Enduro R in India, bringing its first enduro motorcycle to the market. The new KTM 390 Enduro R is priced at ₹3.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and shares its underpinnings with the new-generation 390 Adventure that went on sale recently. While the 390 Adventure is a proper adventure tourer, the new 390 Enduro R targets buyers looking for a more purpose-built off-roader.

KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications

Powering the KTM 390 Enduro R is a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled LC4c engine shared with the 390 Adventure. The engine churns out 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The suspension setup has been revised for the Indian market with USD forks at the front with 205 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 200 mm of travel. The bike gets a fully adjustable setup at both ends. In comparison, the European-spec 390 Enduro R gets 230 mm of travel.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Adventure first ride review

The KTM 390 Enduro R gets a fully adjustable suspension with 205 mm of travel at the front and 200 mm of travel at the rear

The India-spec KTM 390 Enduro R also gets a lower seat height at 860 mm, compared to 890 mm on the global model. The ground clearance has been lowered to 253 mm from 272 mm. Braking performance comes from a smaller 285 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear brake disc with switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels with Mitas Trail+ dual-purpose tyres.

KTM 390 Enduro R Design & Features

The new KTM 390 Enduro R borrows design cues from the bigger enduro models in KTM’s lineup. The motorcycle gets a minimalist body, dropping all the panels in favour of a smaller headlamp, taller beak, and a flat seat. This has helped lower the kerb weight to 177 kg on the Indian model, which is 5 kg lighter than the 390 Enduro R. On the feature front, the bike gets a 4.1-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity that brings features like turn-by-turn navigation, music and controls. The 390 Enduro R gets two riding modes and misses out on cruise control, which is available on the 390 Adventure and 390 Duke.

The KTM 390 Enduro R will be positioned between the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure S in the brand’s lineup. In terms of competition, the bike does not have a direct rival but will compete against the Kawasaki KLX230 that gets a similar pricing.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: