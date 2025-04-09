KTM 390 Enduro R India launch confirmed on April 11

HT Auto
  • The KTM 390 Enduro R was first showcased in India at the India Bike Week 2025, albeit in a global-spec version. The model for India gets several changes in comparison.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
The KTM 390 Enduro R shares its underpinnings with the new 390 Adventure including the suspension setup
KTM is all set to finally introduce the new 390 Enduro R in India on April 11, 2025. The new KTM 390 Enduro R shares its underpinnings with the new-generation 390 Adventure but is a more off-road-focused motorcycle that’s more purpose-built and lighter than the adventure tourer. The KTM 390 Enduro R was first showcased in India at the India Bike Week 2025, albeit in a global-spec version. The model for India gets several changes in comparison.

KTM 390 Enduro R Features

The KTM 390 Enduro R borrows cues from the bigger Enduro models in KTM’s lineup. The bike loses several of its body panels in favour of a minimalist look and feel. This helps bring down the kerb weight to 168 kg, offering a peppier performance. The bike also loses the larger colour TFT unit in favour of a more compact 4.1-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity. It will come with turn-by-turn navigation, music and controls, ensuring the bases are covered.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Duke launched at 2.95 lakh, now gets cruise control and new colour scheme

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
The KTM 390 Enduro R draws power from the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the 390 Adventure and 390 Duke
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
The KTM 390 Enduro R draws power from the same 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the 390 Adventure and 390 Duke

KTM 390 Enduro R India-spec changes

The big change on the India-spec KTM 390 Enduro R is the suspension setup that has been borrowed from the 390 Adventure S for India. The suspension travel stands at 205 mm at the front and 200 mm at the rear, as opposed to 230 mm of travel on the international models. The ground clearance has been dropped to 253 mm from 272 mm, while the seat height measures 860 mm, much lower than the global model, which is taller at 890 mm. The bike retains the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel combination, albeit with different Mitas dual-purpose tyres.

Powering the KTM 390 Enduro R is the familiar 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled LC4c engine from the 390 Duke. The motor develops 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Braking performance comes from disc brakes with end with dual-channel ABS and traction. Compared to the 390 Adventure, the new Enduro does not have cruise control.

Watch: 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R | First Look | Engine and features explained | Price launch date

Expect the new KTM 390 Enduro R to be priced around 3.2 lakh (ex-showroom), which should slot it in between the KTM 390 Adventure X and S. The 390 Enduro R will be a standalone offering in its segment with no different rivals. This should make the model a unique proposition and directed towards those looking to have unrestricted fun on off-road trails.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2025, 14:32 PM IST
