KTM 390 Enduro R: Here's 5 things you should know about the new dual-sport motorbike

KTM has launched the much-anticipated 390 Enduro R in India, priced at ₹3.36 lakh (ex-showroom). This is KTM’s first true Enduro motorcycle for the Indian market, setting itself apart from its adventure sibling, the 390 Adventure, by offering a more focused off-road riding experience. With rally-inspired engineering, serious trail credentials, and advanced technology, the 390 Enduro R is designed for riders who want to go far beyond the tarmac. Here are five key highlights:

1 Suspension and wheels Unlike the 390 Adventure, which is more suited for long-distance touring and mild trails, the 390 Enduro R is engineered from the ground up to take on extreme off-road environments. It features a 43 mm WP Apex open cartridge front fork with 200 mm of travel and a 205 mm WP Apex monoshock at the rear. The suspension is fully adjustable, including rebound and compression settings, allowing riders to fine-tune the setup for any terrain. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels, shod with knobby dual-sport tires, further enhance its off-road prowess.

2 Chassis and geometry KTM has developed a completely new 2-piece steel trellis frame specifically for this model. It offers a steeper steering head angle, reinforced triple clamps with 25 mm risers and a new off-road-optimised subframe. The frame also offers better radiator clearance, improved ground clearance and strategic footpeg placement, giving riders improved control and comfort while riding in a standing position. The gravity die-cast swingarm and off-road-focused chassis geometry work together to ensure excellent stability and agility over rough trails and jumps.

3 Engine and service intervals The heart of the Enduro R is the newly developed 399cc single-cylinder LC4c engine, which debuted with the 2024 KTM Duke series. It’s lighter, more compact, and has a revised cylinder head, new valve covers, and an angled fuel injection system for efficient combustion and cleaner emissions. The bike also benefits from updated service intervals – the first service is at 1,000 km, followed by every 7,500 km. The exhaust system is 2 kg lighter and a double catalyser ensures emission compliance. Together, these changes offer smoother power delivery, reduced weight, and better throttle response.

5 Design The 390 Enduro R takes a minimalist approach in its design, with a narrow 9-litre metal fuel tank, slim fairings, and off-road-style in-mold graphics that are resistant to scratches and wear. The low-profile tank aids in rider movement and protects vital components. The bolt-on subframe supports a single-piece seat ideal for off-road ergonomics. For lighting, the bike uses a full LED setup, ensuring visibility in all conditions, while the compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver through tight trails or dense traffic.

