KTM 390 Duke to get major updates for 2022

Apart from the new 250 Duke and 125 Duke, KTM is also gearing up to introduce a new 390 Duke as well. The updated 390 Duke has now been spotted undergoing tests on the public roads.

The spy image (above) of the new 390 Duke suggests that the naked streetfighter is going to go through a major makeover for 2022. The bike can be seen sporting a split dual LED headlight section with DRL at the front. There are new slim LED indicators and updated tank extensions on both sides.

(Also Read: KTM 790 ADV derived CFMoto 800MT breaks cover: Things to note)

The updated bodywork of the new 390 Duke appears to be similar to the 250 Duke which was spotted earlier this month. It continues to sport USD front forks, underbelly exhaust, and a lean tail section.

As far as mechanicals go, it is likely to feature the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit that produces 42.9 bhp of power at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The transmission option will remain the same six-speed unit.

The hardware kit on the new 390 Duke also appears to be similar to the same next-gen 250cc sibling. There is a new trellis frame, five-spoke cast wheels, and a composite subframe. As found on its smaller sibling, there is also a new swing arm, as suggested by the spy images.

(Also Read: Limited-edition KTM 890 Duke MotoGP replica breaks cover)

It is likely to break cover by the end-2021, while the Indian-spec model is expected to hit the Indian streets next year. Needless to say, the new model may also be introduced with a price hike over the existing bike. Some of the main rivals to the bike include bikes such as the Bajaj Dominar 400 and the BMW G 310 R.