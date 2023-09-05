TVS Apache RTR 310 to launch tomorrow: What to expect

The partnership of TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad has been quite successful with the 310 cc motorcycles. BMW Motorrad sells the G 310 RR, G 310 R and G 310 GS whereas TVS only has the Apache RR 310. Now, TVS has been teasing a new naked motorcycle that is expected to be Apache RTR 310. The motorcycle will be launched tomorrow. Here is a look at what to expect from the TVS Apache RTR 310.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Design

Where the Apache RR 310 is designed as a fully faired sport bike, the Apache RTR 310 will be an aggressive naked streetfighter. From a few angles, it also might remind a person of the Ducati Streetfighter V4. In the teaser video, the Apache RTR 310 looks compact yet muscular because of its fuel tank and wide headlamp that has a split design. The tail section is quite sharp and it is expected that the rider seat will have plenty of space.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Powertrain

The engine on the Apache RTR 310 will be shared with the Apache RR 310 and other BMW 310 models. It is a 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that puts out 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It is expected that TVS will work on the engine to improve its refinement and maybe change the tune as well.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Hardware

The teaser has revealed that TVS will use up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The main frame is expected to be shared with the Apache RR 310 whereas the sub-frame will be different. Braking duties will be done by discs in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Features

The motorcycle will feature all LED lighting, a new horizontal instrument cluster that is expected to be a TFT unit and also support TVS' Bluetooth-connected tech. There will be ride modes, slipper clutch and ride-by-wire as well.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Price and launch

TVS will launch the Apache RTR 310 on 6th September. The bookings are already open for ₹3,100.

