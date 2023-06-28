Triumph Speed 400 unveiled: 5 things to know

Triumph has finally unveiled its much-awaited 400 Twins. There is the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. The new motorcycles will be the most affordable in Triumph's line-up. The Speed 400 is a roadster that will be preferred by most people as it will be used mostly in the cities. Here are five things that one should know about the Triumph Speed 400.

Triumph Speed 400: Design

The Speed 400 is designed as a roadster with neo-retro elements. It does look like a scaled-down version of the Speed Twin 900. It gets a circular headlamp, a sleek set of indicators, a clean tail section and a sleek tail lamp. All the lighting elements are LEDs. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted fuel tank and an up-swept exhaust. Apart from this, the motorcycle also comes with a set of bar-end mirrors.

Triumph Speed 400: Specifications

Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Speed 400: Features

In terms of features, the Speed 400 is equipped with an analogue speedometer with an LCD screen. The motorcycle comes with an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle.

Triumph Speed 400: Hardware

Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 140 mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. Braking duties are being performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

The Speed 400 will be offered in Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colour schemes.

Triumph Speed 400: Launch, price and rivals

The new 400 Twins will be made by Bajaj Auto and will be showcased in India on 5th July. The Triumph Speed 400 is expected to start from around ₹3 lakh. Once launched, it will be going against the Honda CB300R, KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R

