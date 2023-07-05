Triumph Speed 400 launched at 2.33 lakh, is the most affordable motorcycle

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Triumand Scrambler 400 X in the Indian market. The motorcycles start at ₹2.23 lakh ex-showroom introductory for the first 10,000 customers. The price will be increased to ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom. This means that the Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's lineup. The manufacturer is already accepting bookings for the new motorcycles. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share the same underpinnings and are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto.
The Speed 400 uses a new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 28 kmpl.
In terms of features, the Speed 400 comes with an analogue speedometer that is paired with a digital screen that can show various information. The motorcycle features switchable traction control, all LED lighting, an immobilizer and a ride-by-wire throttle.
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The Speed 400 uses 17-inch alloys in the front as well as at the rear, they are wrapped in road-biased tyres.
The Speed 400 is designed as a roadster. The brand will also launch the Scrambler 400 X in October. It will come with more suspension travel and a larger disc in the front. Apart from this, the front wheel will measure 19-inch in size and will get switchable ABS.