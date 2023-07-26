Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced that the deliveries of the Triumph Speed 400 will be starting by the end of this month from authorised Triumph dealerships. The manufacturer has announced that have started dispatching the Speed 400 to the dealerships. Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹2.33 lakh ex-showroom and the amount of the booking is ₹10,000.

The motorcycle was initially priced at ₹2.23 lakh and the booking amount was set to ₹2,000. However, this was only introductory pricing that is no longer applicable. Apart from the Speed 400, Triumph also showcased the Scrambler 400 X which will be going on sale later in October this year.

The motorcycles will be produced at Bajaj Auto's new plant in Chakan. It is called Chakan 2 and it will also be producing KTM motorcycles. The company plans to have about 30 outlets, up from the existing 15 dealers by the end of July, moving up to 100 by March 2024.

Powering both motorcycles is a new TR-series engine. It is a 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 39.5 bhp of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

The motorcycle is equipped with only essential features. It gets dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control and an analogue speedometer with a small digital display that shows various other information but there is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer.

Watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. Braking hardware consists of a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tyres sourced from Apollo and MRFs. The frame on duty is a new perimeter unit that is bolted onto a sub-frame.

