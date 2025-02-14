KTM 390 Duke prices dropped by 18,000, now costs 2.95 lakh

KTM 390 Duke will now be sold at ₹2.95 lakh ex-showroom. Earlier, the motorcycle was priced at ₹3.13 lakh so there is a ₹18,000 price cut. The motorcycle made its debut last year and was an instant hit. With the new price cut, the 390 Duke should gather more customers.

What powers the KTM 390 Duke?

For the new-gen Duke, KTM decided to increase the cubic capacity from 373 cc to 398 cc. It now puts out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit and it continues to come with a bi-directional quickshifter that works quite smoothly.

What are the new features KTM 390 Duke?

For the new-gen, KTM has added several new features to the 390 Duke. It now comes with a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, which supports music control, incoming calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also gets launch control, riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, a cruise control, and a speed limiter function.

Is there new underpinnings for the KTM 390 Duke?

KTM has updated the frame of the 390 Duke as well. It now has an all-new steel trellis frame with a new sub-frame. They are made up of pressure die-cast aluminium. Apart from this, there is a new curved swingarm as well. The suspension duties are performed by upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The braking system of the 2024 390 Duke is sourced from the RC 390. It is equipped with new, lighter rotors, with the front disc measuring 320 mm and the rear disc measuring 240 mm. Additionally, the alloy wheels have been designed to be lighter and feature a reduced number of spokes, also originating from the RC 390.

What are the rivals of the KTM 390 Duke?

KTM 390 Duke goes against Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03 and TVS Apache RTR 310.

