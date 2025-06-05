HT Auto
KTM 390 Duke gets 10 year warranty but for limited time only

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2025, 08:58 AM
  • KTM India launched the 2025 390 Duke back in March. It came with a new colour option and new features.

2024 KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke is sold in three colours - Signature Electronic Orange, Ebony Black and Atlantic Blue.
2024 KTM 390 Duke
KTM India has announced that they are offering a 10-year warranty on the 390 Duke. This offer is applicable only till June 30th. An authorised KTM dealership would be able to provide a few terms and conditions. Till now, the brand offered a 2-year warranty + a 3-year extended warranty.

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2025, 08:58 AM IST
