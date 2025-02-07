KTM 390 Adventure X: A no-frills power-packed ADV. Is it better than its rivals?

While it lacks some premium electronic features of the standard 390 Adventure, it retains the same engine, chassis, and essential rider aids, making it a capable machine for both highways and light off-roading. Here are five key highlights of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X:

KTM has launched the 2025 Adventure range in India comprising the 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure X and 250 Adventure. Among these, the 390 Adventure X is positioned as a more accessible variant for riders looking for a balance between adventure touring and affordability.

The new KTM 390 Adventure X retains the same chassis, engine and essential rider aids making it a great option for those looking for an entry-level ad

1 Engine One of the biggest updates for 2025 is the introduction of the LC4C 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine replacing the previous 373cc unit. This new motor produces 45.3 bhp of power and 39 Nm of torque offering adequate performance across the rev range. The increased torque output and power-to-weight ratio allow the bike to tackle steeper inclines of up to 22 degrees. Furthermore, the engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features Quickshifter+ which allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

2 Specifications Unlike the 390 Adventure, which is focused more on off-road capability with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, the 390 Adventure X retains the staggered stance with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel setup. This design choice makes it more suited for road-focused touring while still being capable of handling gravel and mild off-road terrain. Additionally, the ground clearance remains at 227mm, allowing the bike to tackle uneven roads and obstacles without much difficulty. The lower seat height of 825mm makes it more accessible to a wider range of riders compared to traditional adventure bikes with taller seat heights.

3 Features While the 390 Adventure X does not come with cornering ABS, traction control, or ride modes, it still includes key electronic aids necessary for safe and comfortable riding such as ride-by-wire throttle, Off-Road ABS with the capability to allow the rear brake to be fully disengaged for better control on loose surfaces. There is a 5-inch TFT display as well with turn-by-turn navigation support enhancing touring convenience.

5 Pricing With a price tag of ₹2,91,140 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 390 Adventure X is a more affordable alternative to the full-spec 390 Adventure, which costs ₹3,67,699. By omitting certain electronic features like traction control and adjustable suspension, KTM has made adventure touring more accessible to budget-conscious riders.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: