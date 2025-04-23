KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Which motorcycle will you pick

KTM 's two-wheelers have a range to suit various tastes for riding, and KTM's 390 Enduro R and 390 Adventure , both of which use KTM's 399cc LC4c engine, reflect the company's dedication to do-it-all off-road and adventure riding. Even though these two bikes use the same engine and suspension hardware, their different design, specifications, and off-road abilities differentiate them. Here's a comparison of the two in detail.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Design

The KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R highlight their different applications through design. The 390 Adventure is designed with long-distance touring in mind, reflected in its big 14.5-litre fuel tank, taller windscreen, and larger bodywork. These features provide improved comfort and wind protection for riders who wish to traverse varied terrain over greater distances. The 390 Adventure also presents a more considerable presence, featuring an upright riding stance that emulates Dakar rally motorcycles.

Conversely, the 390 Enduro R is more spartan, with serious off-roading in its design. It has a lighter, more agile look, with scant bodywork, a 9-litre fuel tank that's squat, and a smaller LED headlamp. This makes the Enduro R more suitable for technical trails than it would be for long-distance travel. Apart from the smaller tank, there isn't much difference in weight between the two—the difference is perhaps 5kg—based largely on the greater tank on the Adventure.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Specs

Both the 390 Enduro R and the 390 Adventure are fitted with KTM's 399cc LC4c engine. Both motorcycles have a six-speed transmission and produce 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. Though the engine specifications are the same, the suspension tuning of the Enduro R and its rear sprocket configuration have been tweaked to match its off-road performance, with improved torque and handling when traveling over rough ground.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Chassis

Though the KTM 390 Adventure and the 390 Enduro R share a common platform, the Enduro R has retuned suspension that provides higher spring preload and improved resistance against bottoming out. The setup of the Enduro R is tuned for coarse trails, and it provides improved stability when the bike is taken off-road. Suspension travel in both bikes is 200mm/205mm for the Indian-spec bikes, but the global model of the Enduro R has a longer suspension range.

The most obvious difference is the wheels and tires. The 390 Enduro R has a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with conventional tubed spoke wheels, offering better durability and off-road capability. The 390 Adventure's 21/17-inch (front/rear) wheels have tubeless-type spoke wheels, which are more suited for on-road use but still with some off-road capability.

Both share identical brake configurations, such as a 240mm rear disc, but the Enduro R receives a smaller 285mm front rotor as opposed to the 320mm on the 390 Adventure. The Enduro R's larger rear wheel also raises its ground clearance to 253mm as opposed to the Adventure's 237mm.

KTM 390 Adventure vs KTM 390 Enduro R: Price

One of the biggest differences between the two motorcycles is their cost. The KTM 390 Enduro R costs ₹3.37 lakh, which is ₹31,000 lower than the cost of the 390 Adventure at ₹3.68 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

