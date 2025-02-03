KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which ADV should you buy?

KTM has unleashed the 390 Adventure S in India, which arrives as a direct rival against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 . Premium and adventure tourer motorcycles have been finding an increasing number of takers across India over the last few years. Several two-wheeler brands have been trying to grab a sizeable chunk of this bulging market pie. KTM and Royal Enfield, being two of the major players in the country's premium motorcycle segment, aim to own a significant share in this space.

The new KTM 390 Adventure is available in three trim options - X, S and R. While all these three variants will be available in the international market, the India-spec model will get X and S trims. The R variants won't be available here.

While the already niche adventure tourer motorcycle segment is heating up with the arrival of new models, here is a quick comparison between the KTM 390 Adventure S and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Features

The new KTM 390 Adventure S gets a sleek new TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple ride modes with traction control, cruise control. It also comes with four-way menu switch on the handlebars for easier access to the rider.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 features a 4.0-inch round TFT instrument cluster featuring a navigation system powered by Google Maps, along with phone connectivity, music controls, and call management for a more connected riding experience.

KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Powertrain

The new KTM 390 Adventure S shared its powertrain with the KTM 390 Duke. Powering the adventure tourer motorcycle is a 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. Based on the Duke 390’s specifications, this engine churns out 44.25 bhp peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque.

On he other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is equipped with a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that delivers 40 bhp maximum power and 40 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slip-and-assist clutch.

