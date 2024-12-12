KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin in India

KTM India is gearing up to launch the 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure Enduro R in the country next month. Ahead of that, select dealers of the brand have started taking bookings for the KTM 390 Adventure S and the KTM 390 Enduro R , which were unveiled at the 2024 India Bike Week a few days a go . However, the Austrian motorcycle giant has not started accepting bookings for these two models officially, which is likely to commence in the next few days.

KTM has hinted that the brand will launch these two motorcycles in India first and based on the market response, the automaker will bring in more variants based on the 390 Adventure platform in the country. The KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle lineup will consist of the 390 Adventure S, 390 Adventure X, and the 390 Enduro.

The KTM 390 Adventure S targets adventure touring enthusiasts with its rigid suspension system, increased electronics and a more refined engine designed to deliver optimal performance and comfort across diverse terrains. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Enduro R is designed for hard-core off-road enthusiasts and it boasts tough suspension.

The KTM 390 Adventure S will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, whereas the KTM 390 Enduro R will enjoy its own space in the segment.

KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R: Design & specs

The KTM 390 Adventure S' design is inspired by its larger sibling, the KTM 1390 Adventure. It gets a rally-inspired aesthetic, highlighted by vertically stacked twin-projector LED headlights and Dakar-style bodywork. The adventure motorcycle comes with a robust, adventure-ready stance, with its redesigned look. The 390 Adventure S gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels combination.

The KTM Enduro R, on the other hand, adopts a classic enduro-style design. It features a prominent beak-like front fender and a compact headlight assembly. The overall design is sleek and minimalist, with a sharp and streamlined tank that enhances its rugged, off-road-focused appeal. It also rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with knobby tyres, reinforcing its off-road performance for more rugged trails.

KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R: Features

The KTM 390 Adventure S is equipped with a TFT display, switchable traction control, cornering ABS, rear ABS with switchable functionality, and cruise control. It also includes vertically stacked twin-projector LED headlights, enhancing both functionality and design.

On the other hand, the KTM 390 Enduro R features a compact LCD instrument cluster, navigable through a joystick control for ease of use. The motorcycle is outfitted with full LED lighting, providing a modern and practical illumination setup.

KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine

Both the KTM 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R will come powered by the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with a six-speed gearbox.

