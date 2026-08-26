KTM 390 Adventure gets new Arctic Flare colour, priced at 2.88 Lakh

KTM has introduced a new colour option for the 390 Adventure in India. Called Arctic Flare, the new dual-tone paint scheme has been launched at ₹2,87,802 (ex-showroom), the same price as the existing version of the adventure motorcycle.

The new colour had recently been spotted at a dealer yard and now it has been launched officially. It features a striking dual-tone finish, with the front fairing and beak finished in white, while the tail section gets an orange paint scheme.

One of the biggest visual changes comes from the graphics. The Arctic Flare colour gets significantly larger graphics than the current set of colour options available with the KTM 390 Adventure. The prominent KTM and Adventure 390 branding gives the motorcycle a bolder and more distinctive appearance.

With the motorcycle now officially launched, the new Arctic Flare colour is expected to be available for bookings and deliveries through KTM dealerships. If you want to check out the new colour scheme, then you can get in touch with the nearest dealership.

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No mechanical changes

Apart from the new colour scheme and graphics, the KTM 390 Adventure remains mechanically unchanged. The motorcycle continues to use a 349.32 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

The 390 Adventure also continues with its existing equipment package, including a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, a TFT instrument console, cruise control and a suite of electronic rider aids. There are alloy wheels on offer as well, along with tubeless tyres.

The new Arctic Flare colour adds another visual option to the KTM 390 Adventure range without altering the motorcycle's mechanical package. At ₹2,87,802 (ex-showroom), it offers buyers a fresh and more eye-catching alternative at no additional cost.

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