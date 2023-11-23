KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?

KTM recently launched the 250 Duke in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now all-new, it boasts an all-new design that is inspired by the larger Dukes and there are new features on offer as well. Recently, Honda also reduced the prices of its CB300R significantly. Because of this, both motorcycles are now very closely positioned in the Indian market so a buyer might cross-shop between them. Here is a comparison between the two motorcycles that will make it easier for you to decide.

KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Looks

In terms of design language, both motorcycles are radically different. The 250 Duke is an aggressive streetfighter whereas the CB300R is a neo-retro cafe racer. It is up to the individual's personal preference which design he or she likes more. The Honda has clean panels with a circular headlamp and a side-mounted exhaust.KTM comes with sharp body panels and a design that is inspired by the larger KTMs and it gets an underbelly exhaust unit.

KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Engine

Honda is using a 286 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC motor for the CB300R. It puts out 30.67 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

On the other hand, the 250 Duke gets a 299 cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that produces 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a quickshifter.

KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Features

Honda CB300R gets all LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument cluster, hazard lights and an emergency stop signal. On the other hand, the KTM gets an LCD instrument cluster, switchable ABS, Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire, a USB Type C port, hazard lights and all LED lighting.

KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Hardware

KTM uses a split trellis frame that is suspended by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and an off-set monoshock at the rear that is 10-step adjustable for preload. Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

Honda uses a diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 296 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Price

The KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2.39 lakh whereas the Honda CB300R costs ₹2.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

