KTM 250 Duke to launch with 390 Duke's LED headlight soon

KTM is looking forward to update its 250 Duke with a new LED headlight setup borrowed from the 390 Duke motorcycle. KTM has already initiated dispatches of the updated motorcycle to all the authorized dealerships across the country and the bike is expected to be launched in August.

Select KTM dealerships have also started accepting unofficial bookings on the bike at a token amount of ₹5,000.

Sources tell HT Auto that with the new update, the 250 Duke will become costlier by around ₹4,100. And the revised ex-showroom price of the new 250 Duke could reach somewhere around ₹2.11 lakh. Save for the updated headlight, there will be no other major changes on the motorcycle. With the latest revision, the only cosmetic differentiators between both the bikes will be distinctive paint schemes and instrument panels.

(Also Read: Is this the India bound Bajaj Chetak Electric based KTM e-scooter?)

In terms of mechanicals, the 250 Duke will remain unchanged and continue to draw power from the BS 6-compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers 29.6 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike also come equipped with WP's 43 mm USD front forks and a single monoshock unit at the back.

The company has recently announced a limited-period offer worth ₹5,000 for the customers who book a KTM bike before September 20. This offer includes an additional 3-year warranty and free 1-year roadside assistance plan, among others.

(Also Read: KTM RC16 MotoGP bike for sale at price equivalent to whopping ₹2.55 Crore)

"As a part of the package, customers will get free three-year additional warranty over and above the existing two-year warranty, free one-year roadside assistance with coverage across the country and a chance to win an iPhone 11 and KTM Fan package every week with each booking of the KTM bike before September 20," the company said.