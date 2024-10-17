KTM 250 Duke gets new all-black colour scheme. Check it out

Copyright © HT Media Limited
KTM India has introduced a new all-black colour scheme for the 250 Duke. It is called Ebony Black and will be sold alongside Ceramic White, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue. 2024 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2,45,115 ex-showroom. It will continue to go against Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Yezdi Scrambler and Honda CB300R.
There are no other changes to the 2024 KTM 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This power mill is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.
