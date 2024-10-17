KTM 250 Duke gets new all-black colour scheme. Check it out

KTM India has introduced a new all-black colour scheme for the 250 Duke . It is called Ebony Black and will be sold alongside Ceramic White, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue. 2024 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2,45,115 ex-showroom. It will continue to go against Triumph Speed 400 , Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 , Yezdi Scrambler and Honda CB300R .

There are no other changes to the 2024 KTM 250 Duke. It continues to come with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This power mill is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.

