HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 160 Duke Teased For India, Launch Likely In August

KTM 160 Duke teased for India, launch likely in August

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2025, 10:57 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Rumour mills have been rife about the KTM 160 Duke and RC 160 under development specifically for India, ever since the KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 were discontinued. The model now appears ready for launch.

KTM 160 Duke Teaser
The KTM 160 Duke is expected to arrive sometime later this month, and is likely to be followed up with the KTM RC 160 later in the year
KTM 160 Duke Teaser
The KTM 160 Duke is expected to arrive sometime later this month, and is likely to be followed up with the KTM RC 160 later in the year
Get Launch Updates on
KTM RC 125 2025 arrow icon
Notify me

KTM has dropped a teaser for a new motorcycle on its social media handles, and this is likely the highly anticipated 160 Duke, set to go on sale soon. Rumour mills have been rife about KTM developing the 160 Duke and RC 160 specifically for the Indian market, ever since the KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 were taken off the shelves earlier this year.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

KTM 160 Duke Teased

The teaser image posted on social reveals little about the powertrain, but we do get to see the familiar styling and wheels from the Duke range. The upcoming KTM 160 Duke is expected to be based on the 200 Duke, albeit with a smaller 160 cc single-cylinder engine to take on the offerings in the 160-200 cc segment. The new 160 Duke will compete against some highly popular offerings, including the Yamaha MT-15 V2.0, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, and Bajaj NS200.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm Rc 125 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM RC 125 2025
₹ 2 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 890 Duke R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 890 Duke R
Engine Icon889 cc Mileage Icon21 kmpl
₹ 14.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 490 Duke
Engine Icon490.0 cc Mileage Icon25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 450 Sx-f (HT Auto photo)
KTM 450 SX-F
Engine Icon449.9 cc Mileage Icon15.33 kmpl
₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 125 Duke 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 125 Duke 2025
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 1.75 - 1.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
Engine Icon200 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 launched with new features, prices start at 1.70 lakh

2024 KTM 125 Duke
The KTM 125 Duke was pulled off the shelves in India earlier this year
2024 KTM 125 Duke
The KTM 125 Duke was pulled off the shelves in India earlier this year

Though popular in Europe, the KTM 125 Duke was a low seller in the Indian market. Despite sharing its underpinnings with the larger Duke models, the bike didn’t offer the fantastic power-to-price ratio that the 200, 250, and 390 Duke models have to offer. The bike also lacked sufficient power to sustain long-term usage, especially after buyers had exhausted the initial fun quotient that the bike offered.

KTM 160 Duke: Expected Specs

The upcoming KTM 160 Duke should offer a more consistent power usage, good enough for city use and the occasional high-speed run. There’s no word on the powertrain yet, but the engine is expected to be a downsized version of the 200 cc mill seen on the 200 Duke. The motor is likely to come with liquid cooling and will produce around 19 bhp and 15 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The underpinnings will be carried over from the KTM 200 Duke, including the trellis frame, USD front forks and a rear monoshock, disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS. Other features likely include all-LED lighting, a TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Watch: 2024 KTM 390 Duke review: The pocket rocket is back

The KTM 160 Duke is expected to be followed up with the RC 160, which should arrive later in the year. The upcoming KTM RC 160 will get the full fairing and will serve as a rival to the Yamaha R15 V4, which remains the undisputed leader in this space.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2025, 10:57 am IST
TAGS: KTM 160 Duke KTM 160 Duke KTM India upcoming bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.