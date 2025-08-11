KTM 160 Duke launched in India, RC 160 launching in a few weeks

KTM India has launched the new 160 Duke in India at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as the new entry-level motorcycle from the brand. The KTM 160 Duke is the most affordable motorcycle from the Austrian two-wheeler major in India. The naked bike sits right below the KTM 200 Duke in the company's India product lineup. It is expected to pose a tough challenge to the Yamaha MT 15 V2 .

KTM 160 Duke is the new entry-level model in the brand's Duke range of bikes, as well as the most affordable bike in its entire portfolio.

KTM India currently has the KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R, KTM 390 Duke, KTM 250 Duke, and KTM 200 Duke. KTM also sold the 125 Duke in India for some time, but it was discontinued in March 2025. The 160 Duke is the latest addition to that lineup. The OEM claims the new motorcycle comes as a sporty bike, not just a regular motorcycle. KTM claims to have witnessed a significant sales surge for the Duke range of bikes, and the addition of the 160 Duke will further boost this momentum. Also, what's most interesting is that KTM is working on an RC 160, which will come as the most affordable RC model in the brand's lineup in India. It will be launched in a few weeks, revealed KTM. With the launch of the 160 Duke, KTM hopes to take the lead in the naked motorcycle segment in India in a few quarters.

KTM 160 Duke: Price and warranty

The KTM 160 Duke comes priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker claims that it comes with a 10-year warranty. Also, KTM claims there will be multiple financing options for the buyers. The motorcycle will start shipping to the dealers on August 12.

KTM 160 Duke: Design and features

KTM claims the all-new 160 Duke comes following the typical KTM philosophy. The 160 cc naked bike claims to come blending a high-performance character with premium sporty styling. The automaker claims that the new motorcycle dons a race-influenced design. The 160 Duke claims to come with race-inspired aerodynamics and an aggressive riding stance. Also, the motorcycle claims to come with agile handling capability. It gets the signature KTM LED headlamp with a bifurcated look, sharp tank shrouds, chunky fuel tank, a sleek tail section, LED taillight, etc. It sports the signature Orange and Black paint theme of KTM. Also, there is another signature paint theme - Blue and White with Orange coloured elements.

The motorcycle gets a 5.0-inch LCD instrument cluster, which comes with smartphone connectivity. It also shows turn-by-turn navigation, call receiving and music playing functionality.

KTM 160 Duke: Powertrain

KTM claims the new 160 Duke is going to be the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. Powering the new KTM 160 Duke is a 160 cc liquid-cooled engine that is derived from the 200 Duke's platform. The engine is capable of churning out 18.74 bhp peak power and 15.5 Nm of maximum torque. This same engine and chassis of the 160 Duke will be powering the upcoming KTM RC 160.

KTM 160 Duke: Brake and suspension

The KTM 160 Duke is equipped with WP USD front forks with 138 mm travel and a WP monoshock absorber at the back with 161 mm of travel. For braking purposes, it gets 320 mm front disc brakes and 230 mm rear disc brakes.

