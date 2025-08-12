KTM 160 Duke: Here are 5 key things to know about the new premium street-fighter

Copyright © HT Media Limited
KTM has added a new entry point to its street motorcycle range with the launch of the 160 Duke. Sitting in the competitive 160cc category, it’s designed for riders who want a sportier experience without jumping to higher-displacement models. The bike combines KTM’s sharp styling with features aimed at everyday usability, making it a potential choice for both first-time sportbike owners and experienced riders looking for something lighter.
The KTM 160 Duke aims to deliver a sportier experience than most bikes in its segment while remaining approachable for daily use. For riders seeking a balance between performance and practicality, it offers a blend that’s worth considering. Here are five key questions answered for your convenience:
The 160 Duke enters a segment already filled with commuter-focused options, but it leans towards performance-oriented riding. It keeps a compact, manageable form factor for city use while maintaining the aggressive streetfighter look. This mix of proportions and styling may appeal to those who want a bike that feels practical yet looks sporty.
With a 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 19 bhp and 15.5 Nm, the 160 Duke offers enough punch for everyday use and occasional spirited riding. Weighing 147 kg, it feels light on its feet, and its power delivery is tuned to be lively without overwhelming riders who are still building confidence.
The bike’s split trellis frame offers stability in corners, while the WP Apex front forks and lightweight wheels make it responsive in traffic. Suspension firmness strikes a balance, absorbing most bumps but staying taut enough for confident cornering. The riding position feels upright enough for comfort but still sporty in character.
A 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear give the 160 Duke strong stopping power. Wide tubeless tyres further add to the confidence, especially in sudden braking situations. The braking feel should be a step up for riders coming from smaller commuter bikes.
With an 815 mm seat height, most riders will find it easy to manage. Ground clearance of 174 mm helps it clear speed breakers and rough patches without scraping. The 10.1-litre fuel tank is decent for regular commuting, and the 5-inch LCD keeps essential information visible in different lighting conditions.
