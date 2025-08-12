KTM 160 Duke: Here are 5 key things to know about the new premium street-fighter

KTM has added a new entry point to its street motorcycle range with the launch of the 160 Duke. Sitting in the competitive 160cc category, it’s designed for riders who want a sportier experience without jumping to higher-displacement models. The bike combines KTM’s sharp styling with features aimed at everyday usability, making it a potential choice for both first-time sportbike owners and experienced riders looking for something lighter.

The KTM 160 Duke aims to deliver a sportier experience than most bikes in its segment while remaining approachable for daily use. For riders seeking a balance between performance and practicality, it offers a blend that’s worth considering. Here are five key questions answered for your convenience: