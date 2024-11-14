KTM 1290 Adventure S launched in India, priced at 22.74 lakh

KTM has finally decided to bring its big bikes to the Indian market. The brand has launched the 1290 Adventure S at ₹22.74 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from this, KTM has also launched the 890 Duke , 890 Adventure R and 1390 Super Duke R in India. The motorcycles come to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit.

What are the specifications of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S?

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with a V-Twin LC8 that produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a bi-directional quickshifter with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch.

How is the design of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S?

KTM 1290 Adventure S is offered in Orange with black and Orange with grey. It comes with a split headlamp design with an inverted U-shape. There are split seats, dual-barrel exhaust on the side, full fairing and alloy wheels. The design looks a bit heavy due to its bodywork and there is a windscreen there as well to protect the rider from the windblast.

What are the features of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S?

The instrument cluster is a 7-inch TFT screen that is running a new navigation software. It is called Turn-by-Turn+ and works in conjunction with KTMConnect App that the rider can download. The TFT screen can be controlled via switchgear mounted on the handlebar. There are different ride modes, advanced WP Semi-Active suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control. The seat height of the motorcycle can be 849 mm or 869 mm, depending on what seat the rider opts for. The switches are illuminated as well.

What is the hardware of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S?

The 1290 Adventure S rides on WP semi-active front USD forks and a semi-active monoshock as well. Braking duties are done by a pair of 320 mm front discs and a 267 mm rear disc mounted on cast aluminium alloys wrapped in Mitas Terra Force R tyres.

What are the rivals of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S?

The KTM 1290 Adventure S goes against the BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.

