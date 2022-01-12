Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details

Komaki Electric Vehicles has revealed its most awaited electric cruiser motorcycle Ranger on its website on Wednesday. This comes as the first pure electric cruiser motorcycle in India. The price of this electric motorcycle is slated to be announced on January 16.

Komaki Ranger comes with a typical cruiser design. At one glance, it looks like a slightly modified version of the Bajaj Avenger. However, the distinctive design elements are easily visible. The motorcycle gets shiny chrome garnished retro-themed round LED headlamp. It is accompanied by dual chrome garnished round-shaped auxiliary lamps. The headlamp is flanked by retro-themed side indicators.

The raked wide handlebars, single-pod instrument cluster, shiny chrome treated display on the fuel tank are the design elements that are similar to Bajaj Avenger. The rider seat is lower positioned, while the pillion gets a backrest ensuring a comfortable experience. The hard panniers at both sides indicate the motorcycle has been developed keeping a focus on the long-range riding capability. There is a round-shaped taillight flanked with side indicators. Other design elements include leg guards, a faux exhaust, black alloy wheels etc.

Komaki has already confirmed that the Ranger electric cruiser will come with a four-kilowatt battery pack paired with a 5,000-watt motor. The EV company also claims that the Ranger will be capable of running around 250 km range on a single charge. This makes Komaki Range the electric two-wheeler with the longest range in India. The EV brand also claimed that this cruiser bike will be able to tackle a wide range of terrains as well as different weather conditions.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market is currently dominated by electric scooters. The number of electric motorcycles is too low. However, this electric cruiser motorcycle is expected to boost the appeal of EVs further in the market.