Komaki high-speed electric two-wheeler range launched starting at 96,000

Komaki, a new electric vehicle startup in the country has introduced three battery-powered two-wheelers - TN95, SE and M5. While the TN95 and SE are electric scooters that are priced at ₹ 98,000 and ₹ 96,000, respectively, the M5 is an electric motorcycle that costs ₹ 99,000 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

As per the EV startup, its TN95 electric scooter has been designed as per Indian family needs. It features a standard storage box mounted at the rear section and a metallic guard around the body for protection. It has a full charge range of 100-150 km and also features a detachable lithium-ion battery. The firm is yet to reveal full details on the technical specifications of the scooter.

Some of the main features and equipment on this battery-powered two-wheeler include a full-colour digital display, park and reverse assist, on-board cruise control, a self-diagnosis switch and regenerative braking.

The second scooter on the list is the Komaki SE which is claimed to be designed for the younger set of buyers. It is sold in four solid colour schemes - solid blue, metallic gold, jet black and garnet red. It comes with disc brakes at the front and rear and returns a full range of 100-120 km on a single charge.

In addition to that, the EV startup has also introduced the M5 electric bike with a similar full range of 100-120 km. It is available in two shades, gold and silver, and has a very striking exterior design featuring a bright red trellis frame pattern design. It also features a detachable lithium-ion battery like its siblings.