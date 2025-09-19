Keeway, Zontes & QJ Motor range get price cuts up to 30,000 under GST 2.0

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Indian distributor for motorcycle brands Keeway, Zontes , and QJ Motor , has announced a reduction in prices across the brands’ sub- 350 cc bikes. The price reduction is a result of the new GST norms, which bring motorcycles with engines up to 350 cc in the 18 per cent slab. The Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor range has witnessed a price reduction of up to ₹30,000. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Keeway

Under the Keeway brand, the SR 125 has received a reduction of ₹6,750 under GST 2.0 and the motorcycle is now priced at ₹1.16 lakh. The Keeway SR 250 gets a reduction of ₹8,780 and is priced at ₹1.43 lakh, while the K300SF gets a reduction of ₹11,800 and is now ₹1.57 lakh. The Keeway RR300 is now priced at ₹1.85 lakh, attracting a ₹14,000 reduction in price. The Keeway Vieste 300 scooter gets more affordable by ₹22,750, and is now priced at ₹3.02 lakh. The retro-styled Sixties 300i gets cheaper by ₹23,000 and now retails at ₹3.07 lakh. The Keeway V302C cruiser now retails at ₹3.99 lakh, a reduction of ₹30,000.

Zontes

The Zontes range gets higher reductions with the 350X now more affordable by ₹17,500, the GK 350 down by ₹24,200, and the 350R cheaper by ₹21,800. The Zontes 350T has witnessed a reduction of ₹23,350, and the 350T Adventure gets more affordable by ₹25,400.

QJ Motor

Lastly, the QJ Motor SRC 250 is now priced at ₹1.38 lakh, cheaper by ₹11,000. The SRV 300 is priced at ₹2.97 lakh, cheaper by ₹22,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

That said, models like the QJ Motor SRK 400 and SRC 500 will see an increase in prices from September 22, 2025. Both models get engine displacements larger than 350 cc, pushing them into the 40 per cent tax slab. However, purchasing the models before September 22 should yield better prices for prospective buyers.

The GST reform aims to make 350 cc and below motorcycles more accessible in a bid to boost demand in the sector. Similarly, the GST rationalisation has made small cars and SUVs more accessible with a flat 18 per cent slab. The new regulations have also done away with the compensation cess, allowing for a larger reduction in vehicle prices across segments.

