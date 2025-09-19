Keeway, Zontes & QJ Motor range get price cuts up to 30,000 under GST 2.0

HT Auto
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Sept 2025, 21:32 pm
The Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor range has witnessed a price reduction of up to 30,000. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

The Keeway SR 250 SR 250 gets a reduction of ₹8,780 and is priced at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Keeway SR 250 SR 250 gets a reduction of ₹8,780 and is priced at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom)
Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Indian distributor for motorcycle brands Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor, has announced a reduction in prices across the brands’ sub-350 cc bikes. The price reduction is a result of the new GST norms, which bring motorcycles with engines up to 350 cc in the 18 per cent slab. The Keeway, Zontes, and QJ Motor range has witnessed a price reduction of up to 30,000. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Keeway

Under the Keeway brand, the SR 125 has received a reduction of 6,750 under GST 2.0 and the motorcycle is now priced at 1.16 lakh. The Keeway SR 250 gets a reduction of 8,780 and is priced at 1.43 lakh, while the K300SF gets a reduction of 11,800 and is now 1.57 lakh. The Keeway RR300 is now priced at 1.85 lakh, attracting a 14,000 reduction in price. The Keeway Vieste 300 scooter gets more affordable by 22,750, and is now priced at 3.02 lakh. The retro-styled Sixties 300i gets cheaper by 23,000 and now retails at 3.07 lakh. The Keeway V302C cruiser now retails at 3.99 lakh, a reduction of 30,000.

Also Read : Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range prices slashed at 91,000, ahead of GST hike

Zontes

The Zontes range gets higher reductions with the 350X now more affordable by 17,500, the GK 350 down by 24,200, and the 350R cheaper by 21,800. The Zontes 350T has witnessed a reduction of 23,350, and the 350T Adventure gets more affordable by 25,400.

QJ Motor

Lastly, the QJ Motor SRC 250 is now priced at 1.38 lakh, cheaper by 11,000. The SRV 300 is priced at 2.97 lakh, cheaper by 22,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

That said, models like the QJ Motor SRK 400 and SRC 500 will see an increase in prices from September 22, 2025. Both models get engine displacements larger than 350 cc, pushing them into the 40 per cent tax slab. However, purchasing the models before September 22 should yield better prices for prospective buyers.

The GST reform aims to make 350 cc and below motorcycles more accessible in a bid to boost demand in the sector. Similarly, the GST rationalisation has made small cars and SUVs more accessible with a flat 18 per cent slab. The new regulations have also done away with the compensation cess, allowing for a larger reduction in vehicle prices across segments.

First Published Date: 19 Sept 2025, 21:32 pm IST
TAGS: GST Rate Cut QJ Motor Zontes Keeway GST Rate

