Keeway RR 300 vs rivals: Here's how the new sportbike stacks up against RC 390, RR 310

The Keeway RR 300 has just been launched in India and the 300 cc fully-faired sportbike is available at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the latest contender within the premium small-capacity sportbike segment and goes up against rivals such as the KTM RC 390 , TVS Apache RR 310 , and the BMW G 310 RR. If you are interested in this segment and are eyeing the RR 300, here is a detailed breakdown of how it fares against its rivals.

Keeway RR 300 vs KTM RC 390 vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Price

The Keeway RR 300 undercuts its rivals with an introductory price of ₹1.99 lakh, making it the most affordable in this list. The TVS Apache RR 310 comes next, starting from ₹2.77 lakh. Priced at ₹3.22 lakh, the KTM RC 390 offers the highest feature-to-performance balance, while the BMW G 310 RR is positioned at ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), offering similar underpinnings to the Apache but with BMW branding and minor design tweaks. All prices mentioned are the ex-showroom rates in Delhi.

Keeway RR 300 vs Rivals: Performance

The KTM RC 390 leads in performance figures, with its 373.27 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder making 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm of torque

All four bikes use single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engines paired with six-speed gearboxes. The RC 390 leads the pack in outright performance with 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm from its 373 cc motor, followed by the Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR with their 312.2 cc units. The RR 310 makes 37 bhp of max power and 29 Nm of peak torque, while the G310 RR is tuned for 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

The Keeway makes 27.5 bhp and 25 Nm from its 292 cc motor, and it also features a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. The KTM remains the most powerful and track-focused of the lot, while the BMW G 310 RR and Apache RR 310 balance daily usability with decent top-end performance.

Keeway RR 300 vs Rivals: Chassis and Hardware

All four motorcycles are underpinned by trellis or steel tube-type frames. The KTM RC 390 uses a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe. Suspension duties are handled by WP Apex USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, with preload adjustability at both ends. The Apache RR 310 has a trellis frame with a cast subframe and offers preload adjustment for the rear monoshock. The TVS BTO program offers you the option of kitting the bike out with fully-adjustable front suspension. The BMW G 310 RR shares the same frame and suspension setup as the Apache, but lacks the option for front-end adjustability. The Keeway RR 300 employs a bassinet-type trellis frame held up by USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock.

In terms of braking, all bikes feature a front and rear disc setup with dual-channel ABS. The KTM RC 390 uses a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. The TVS and BMW models use slightly smaller discs but remain effective for road use. Tyre sizes across the board are similar, with the BMW and TVS using Michelin Pilot Street radials sized at 110/70 front and 150/60 rear. The Keeway also uses 17-inch wheels with its rear tyre sized at 140/60.

Keeway RR 300 vs Rivals: Features

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is available with new paint schemes, aero winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter, and more

The RR 300 offers a TFT display, LED lighting, a slipper clutch, and dual-channel ABS, covering the essentials at its price point. However, it lacks the advanced electronics seen on its rivals. The KTM RC 390 includes a TFT console with smartphone connectivity, traction control, cornering ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Apache RR 310 and BMW G 310 RR both offer full LED lighting, multiple riding modes (Track, Sport, Urban, Rain), and a digital display with ride analytics and telemetry. The Apache is the most feature-loaded, with additional features such as GoPro pairing and a heated seat in its top-spec.

Keeway RR 300 vs Rivals: Variants

The Keeway RR 300 is available in a single variant with three colour options. The Apache RR 310 comes in two variants but is quite customisable via the BTO platform, allowing buyers to add features such as the adjustable front suspension. The RC 390 is sold in a single fully loaded spec with two colour options. The BMW G 310 RR is available in two variants set apart by cosmetic features and elements.

The Keeway RR 300 makes a strong case as a beginner-friendly faired sportbike, but the RC 390 and Apache RR 310 stand out for buyers prioritising outright performance and a premium tech suite. The G 310 RR delivers a nearly identical experience to the Apache with BMW’s brand appeal and cosmetic tweaks.

