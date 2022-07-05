Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes

The Keeway K-Light 250V is a rugged modern cruiser. It is the first cruiser in the 250cc segment to have a V-twin engine coupled with a Belt Drive System.

After displaying the bike a few weeks back, Keeway India has rolled out the pricing for its new K-Light 250V cruiser which starts from ₹2.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available for purchase in three colour grades, while Matte Blue has been priced at ₹2,89,000, Matte dark Grey and Matte Black cost ₹2,99,000 and ₹3,09,000, respectively, all prices are ex-showroom, India.

At the heart of the Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser sits a 249 cc V-twin. This engine is responsible for churning out a maximum power output of 18.7 hp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 19Nm at 5500 rpm. For transmission duties, the bike uses a 5-speed gearbox and the engine delivers power to the rear wheel via a belt drive mechanism.

The bike has been offered with a 2-year unlimited KMS warranty as standard. It is also enabled with smart-tech-enabled solution – Keeway Connect. The integrated GPS unit with SIM card connects to the KEEWAY application and telecasts the whereabouts of the vehicle. Apart from tracking, other feature highlights of this feature include remote engine cut-off, geo-fencing, ride data recording, speed limiting, and location sharing.

Managing Director, KEEWAY India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the muscular and rugged V-twin K-Light 250V at an attractive price tag considering the market dynamics and customers' preferences. The K-Light 250V comes with unmatched ergonomics, superior functionality, innovative technology, and uncompromised quality, and this further helps us establish KEEWAY’s unique identity with our Indian motoring enthusiasts."

“We are working towards introducing 5 more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise of a cruiser, two retro street classics, one naked street, and a race replica. To meet the business requirements, we also plan to expand our dealership network across the country and look at on-boarding over 100 dealers by the end of 2023." he further added.

The Keeway K-Light 250 cruiser will rival the likes of Royal Enfield bikes such as Classic 350.

