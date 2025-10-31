Kawasaki Z900 RS revealed globally. Take a look…

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2026 Z900RS range globally, updating the retro-inspired Z concept with modern powertrain, chassis and electronics upgrades while retaining its classic styling cues. The firm confirmed availability from January, with pricing to be announced.

Kawasaki has tightened the Z900RS package around improved rideability and contemporary rider aids. The 948cc inline-four carries over but is retuned for stronger low-rpm tractability and sharper top-end feel. Key additions include electronic throttle valves, cruise control and an IMU-based electronics suite that supports cornering management and a bi-directional quickshifter.

How much power does it make?

The updated engine produces roughly 114 hp and 98 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Kawasaki quotes the changes as aimed at making everyday riding smoother while preserving the lively character when pushed.

What electronics and rider aids are fitted?

The Z900RS now comes with ride-by-wire and an IMU that enables Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), electronic cruise control and an up/down Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS). These systems are designed to work together for more predictable handling and easier highway cruising.

What about chassis, suspension and brakes?

Underneath the classic silhouette sits modern hardware, inclusive of a 41 mm inverted front fork and a horizontal back-link rear shock, with radial-mount front brakes for a consistent feel. Standard twin 300 mm front discs and a 250 mm rear disc handle stopping. The SE steps up to Brembo front callipers with 300 mm rotors, steel-braided lines and a high-grade Ohlins rear shock with remote reservoir adjuster.

How has Kawasaki balanced retro looks and function?

Styling remains anchored to Z1 heritage, teardrop tank, sculpted tail and an oval LED taillight, but functional touches are new. A tuned megaphone muffler, reshaped headers, and finned cylinder-head detailing that nods to air-cooled engines while improving presence.

What are the variants, equipment and ergonomics?

The lineup includes standard Z900RS, the all-black “Blackball" edition, and the Z900RS SE with upgraded brakes and suspension. Seat height options (low seat 810 mm, standard 835 mm and SE 845 mm) broaden rider fit. Smartphone pairing via Rideology. The app is standard, and a USB-C socket appears on the handlebars of the SE.

When will it arrive and how much will it cost?

Kawasaki says the Z900RS will be in showrooms from January; official pricing has yet to be released.

