Kawasaki Z300 revealed in India, launch to happen soon

Kawasaki has revealed the Z300 in India, expanding its Z-series street-naked motorcycle lineup. Based on the Ninja 300 , the new motorcycle features an upright riding position, styling inspired by the larger Z900 and an updated instrument console.

Kawasaki Z300: Design and features

The Kawasaki Z300 adopts the aggressive styling associated with the Japanese manufacturer's Z-series motorcycles. Its overall silhouette draws inspiration from the larger Z900, while the absence of full fairings gives it the typical streetfighter appearance. The motorcycle was showcased at an event in Bengaluru and will be offered in Green and Black colour options.

Unlike the fully faired Ninja 300, the Z300 features a wide, single-piece handlebar and an upright riding position. This setup is intended to offer more relaxed ergonomics for everyday use.

Another notable change is the instrument console. The Z300 gets a TFT display with smartphone connectivity and additional connected features, replacing the semi-digital instrument cluster found on the Ninja 300.

Kawasaki Z300: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Kawasaki Z300 is the familiar 296 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine from the Ninja 300. The motor produces 39 hp and 26.1 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Kawasaki has not yet released the complete technical specifications of the new motorcycle, with further details expected alongside its pricing announcement.

The use of a parallel-twin engine distinguishes the Z300 from several single-cylinder motorcycles in the entry-level performance segment. However, its overall performance and value proposition will depend on the final specifications and pricing.

Kawasaki Z300: Price and rivals

Kawasaki will announce the Z300's price on October 20, with bookings scheduled to begin a day earlier. The motorcycle will be positioned as the entry point to the brand's Z-series range in India.

For reference, the fully faired Kawasaki Ninja 300 is currently priced at ₹3.34 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing the Z300 below the ₹3 lakh mark could help Kawasaki attract buyers looking for a twin-cylinder naked motorcycle. It could also bring the new motorcycle into consideration for buyers evaluating options such as the KTM 390 Duke R and TVS Apache RTR 310, although the final comparison will depend on pricing and equipment.

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