Kawasaki Z1100 supernaked launched in India at 12.79 lakh

Kawasaki has launched its latest flagship supernaked motorcycle, the Z1100, in India at a price of ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model succeeds the long-discontinued Z1000 and features a bigger engine, modern electronics, and refined underpinnings while retaining the company’s aggressive Sugomi﻿ design DNA.

Kawasaki Z1100: Design and styling

The Kawasaki Z1100 continues the bold and muscular aesthetic that defined its predecessor. With twin-pod LED headlamps, a sculpted fuel tank, and a sharply contoured tail, the motorcycle maintains its predator-like stance. The familiar Sugomi﻿ design language gives the Z1100 a distinctive, ready-to-pounce look that is synonymous with Kawasaki’s naked lineup.

Kawasaki Z1100: Engine and performance

Powering the motorcycle is a 1,099cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine shared with the Ninja 1100SX. It produces 136 hp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox featuring the Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) system for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. The Z1100 uses an aluminium frame from the Ninja 1100SX and ships with a kerb weight of 221kg, identical to its international counterpart.

Specification Details Engine type 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four Power output 136hp at 9,000rpm Torque 113Nm at 7,600rpm Gearbox 6-speed unit with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) Cooling system Liquid-cooled Frame type Aluminium frame (shared with Ninja 1100SX) Kerb weight 221kg Tyres Dunlop Sportmax Q5A (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/50-ZR17 rear) Suspension Fully adjustable Showa units (front and rear) Brakes Tokico braking system

Kawasaki Z1100: Features and electronics

Kawasaki has equipped the Z1100 with a comprehensive suite of modern features accessed via a new 5-inch TFT display. The system allows riders to monitor and adjust various electronic aids, including:

Five-axis IMU-based rider assist system

Three levels of traction control

Two selectable power modes

Cruise control

Bidirectional quickshifter

Dual-channel ABS

The display also offers Bluetooth connectivity, providing access to turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and other smartphone-based functions.

Kawasaki Z1100: Chassis, suspension, and brakes

The Z1100 rides on fully adjustable Showa suspension units at both ends, ensuring optimal handling and ride comfort. Braking performance is handled by Tokico callipers, while the motorcycle comes fitted with Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear.

Kawasaki Z1100: Model lineup and rivals

The 2026 Kawasaki Z1100 is available in a single Metallic Gray colour in India, with no SE variant offered at launch. It competes directly with the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, priced at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), giving the Kawasaki a notable price advantage in the segment.

